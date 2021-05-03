Welcome To Children’s Book Week, Sponsored By ThriftBooks

Welcome to Children’s Book Week, in which we’re celebrating all things kid lit. Did you know: Children’s Book Week started in 1919, and is the longest running national literacy initiative in the country? It’s true! And we’re happy to join the party this year. We’re talking parents in middle grade fiction, indestructible books (because we know how helpful those are), adaptations, cooking with kids, marginalized main characters, and so much more. We’ll be publishing new posts on kid lit all week long, so bookmark this post and come back to see what each day has to offer. Read on, and enjoy!

Today 10 Delicious Middle Grade Novels About Kids Who Love to Cook and Bake Wake up your tastebuds with these ten mouthwatering middle grade novels about cooking and baking, starring some inspiring young chefs.

Today The Importance of Good Parents in Middle Grade Fiction A reader considers the importance of good parents in middle grade fiction, and how their presence might impact kids in their formative years.