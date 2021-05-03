photo credit: Tam Wai. ID: a young Asian girl wearing a white dress with a blue belt sits in reading a book; there are two backpacks next to her on the bench she is sitting on, and the background is dark with a suggestion of trees and a brick wall.

Welcome To Children’s Book Week, Sponsored By ThriftBooks

Welcome to Children’s Book Week, in which we’re celebrating all things kid lit. Did you know: Children’s Book Week started in 1919, and is the longest running national literacy initiative in the country? It’s true! And we’re happy to join the party this year. We’re talking parents in middle grade fiction, indestructible books (because we know how helpful those are), adaptations, cooking with kids, marginalized main characters, and so much more. We’ll be publishing new posts on kid lit all week long, so bookmark this post and come back to see what each day has to offer. Read on, and enjoy!

We've got the perfect Mother's Day gift!