We Need Diverse Books Grants Educators $70,000 to Fight Book Bans
The nonprofit organization We Need Diverse Books Offers (WNDB) has established the Educators Making a Difference Grant program to help combat the deluge of book bans happening across the U.S.
Through the program, WNDB, which advocates for inclusivity in children’s literature, offered educators $2,000 to buy diverse titles, diversify existing collections, host community events focused on diversity, or run any other project that promotes diversity in literature.
There were 600 teachers, librarians, and other eligible educators in student-facing roles that applied. From them, WNDB selected 35 applicants and granted them $2,000 each, resulting in $70,000 being given to educators in states like Texas, Washington, and Idaho.
