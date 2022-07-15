We Need an American Girl Doll Who… (Bookish Edition)

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

If you’re a millennial on Twitter, or at least if you follow millennials on Twitter, you’ve likely come across the “We need an American Girl doll who…” meme. It’s a hilarious trend that combines one of the most sought-after toys of the ’90s with hyper-specific situations, and book lovers are not immune from getting called out by it. Because we can’t resist catching the latest social media wave, we’ve collected the best bookish American Girl doll tweets for your reading pleasure.

Since their introduction in 1986, American Girl dolls have highlighted a variety of different points in history and unique experiences. Fans could even create a doll to look like themselves and buy matching outfits! But leave it to Twitter and Instagram to find the gaps in American Girl doll representation.

Wow, meme one and I’m already feeling attacked!

we need an American girl doll who read the heartstopper books and made it her entire personality pic.twitter.com/yx6g2bDncZ — morgan 🍂🍁🪵 (@heartstoppeer) June 15, 2022

We’ve all been there. Recently.

The perfect doll for those who can’t get enough of the latest literary drama.

Fanfiction representation, please and thank you!

We need an American Girl doll whose house is full of unread books, but she still buys more every time she passes a bookstore. — Random House (@randomhouse) June 21, 2022

Even publishers are getting in on the action.

I would settle for any queer American Girl doll, but sure.

We need an American Girl Doll with an emotional support pile of unread books — Feminist Press (@FeministPress) June 25, 2022

Don’t touch my emotional support unread books!

Not even Jane Austen is safe.

We need an American Girl Doll who fakes her disappearance, framing her husband for her murder but returns to him when she realizes he's just as psycho as she is, then impregnates herself with his sperm so he can never leave. We also see her husband's side-dick. — michael brown (@boyinquestion) July 8, 2022

Actually, I would love a Gone Girl American Girl doll. Thanks!

we need an american girl doll who: oddly specific shakespeare edition pic.twitter.com/6nzxFIyivS — gigi 🤍 (@vintageingenue) June 20, 2022

Bard lovers deserve dolls too, dammit!

