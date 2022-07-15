We Need an American Girl Doll Who… (Bookish Edition)
If you’re a millennial on Twitter, or at least if you follow millennials on Twitter, you’ve likely come across the “We need an American Girl doll who…” meme. It’s a hilarious trend that combines one of the most sought-after toys of the ’90s with hyper-specific situations, and book lovers are not immune from getting called out by it. Because we can’t resist catching the latest social media wave, we’ve collected the best bookish American Girl doll tweets for your reading pleasure.
Since their introduction in 1986, American Girl dolls have highlighted a variety of different points in history and unique experiences. Fans could even create a doll to look like themselves and buy matching outfits! But leave it to Twitter and Instagram to find the gaps in American Girl doll representation.
Wow, meme one and I’m already feeling attacked!
We’ve all been there. Recently.
The perfect doll for those who can’t get enough of the latest literary drama.
Fanfiction representation, please and thank you!
Even publishers are getting in on the action.
I would settle for any queer American Girl doll, but sure.
Don’t touch my emotional support unread books!
Not even Jane Austen is safe.
Actually, I would love a Gone Girl American Girl doll. Thanks!
Bard lovers deserve dolls too, dammit!
