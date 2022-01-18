Bookstore Receives Payment for Books 50 Years Later
Waterstones Gower Street posted a tweet on Saturday that included a photo of a letter they received. The letter explains that the anonymous sender forgot to pay for some books in 1974, and approximated that they owed £100 with inflation, so they sent £120 to make up for payment missed almost 50 years ago.
Waterstones Gower Street passed on the generosity by donating the money to BookTrust, the largest children’s reading charity in the UK. One of the programs they run is Bookstart, which provides free books to every kid in England and Wales. The replied saying that they “couldn’t be more touched” by the choice to donate the money from this “amazing letter” to them and that it will really make a difference.
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
Also In This Story Stream
- Xiran Jay Zhao Auctions Signed Book They Sat On and Raises Over $1,000
- The U.S. Postal Service is Issuing a THE GIVING TREE Forever Stamp
- Mariah Carey is Publishing Her First Children’s Book: THE CHRISTMAS PRINCESS
- The Canada Reads 2022 Longlist Has Been Announced
- Americans Read Fewer Books in 2021 Than Any of the Past 30 Years
- GENDER QUEER May Return to Wake County Public Library Shelves
- Over 1,000 Books from Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Collection Being Auctioned
- The New York Times Announces Their Readers’ Pick for Best Book of the Past 125 Years
- The Most Popular Books in U.S. Libraries in 2021