7 Splash-Proof and Water-Proof Kindle Cases for Summer Reading
Book friends, summer is finally here. Okay, it technically isn’t summer until the end of June. Still, after this miserable Minnesota winter, I am more than willing to prematurely announce the season’s arrival. Warmer weather means summer beach reads and sunshine. And I have to say, I cannot wait.
Now, I love reading at all times of the year, and as a homebody, I 100 percent will never say no to curling up with a book, a huge blanket, and one of my many Squishmallows. But there is something special about putting a book in your bag and going to chill by the pool, the ocean, really any body of water works. And whether it’s a physical book, an ereader, or an audiobook, the experience is legendary.
Reading by the pool has a particular aesthetic, but you risk a rogue splash ruining your book or ereader. And we can’t have that. Luckily, a handful of high-quality waterproof cases and pouches on the market keep your devices safe while allowing a stray wave to wash upon you.
So what are you waiting for? Grab one of these waterproof Kindle cases before you head out on any summer adventures. Your book/ereader will thank you.
Completely protect your Kindle from water damage using these portable clear plastic carriers. Simply open, put the device inside, and reseal it. $15.
Okay, so before you scoff at the price, let me say this case floats. Fitting various tablet sizes, this is your ticket to ultimate reading relaxation. $180.
These ereader sleeves protect your device and can be reused for future pool/beach trips. Additionally, these sleeves have an RF shield and protect against identity theft or other sensitive information you may have on your Kindle. $8 for a pack of 3.
If you own a Kindle Fire, this was named the first-ever certified “Made for Kindle” waterproof case. There are multiple layers to this case, providing excellent protection against water for up to 6 feet (or 30 minutes). $45.
Also created for the Kindle Fire, this multi-functional and shockproof case has dual layers of protection for everything from small pool splashes to bigger cannonballs. $40.
Available in a handful of colors, this fabric cover for the Kindle Paperwhite comes with a hand grip on the back. While you won’t want to submerge this case underwater fully, the case is water-safe and will protect your device. $22.
This 6″ 11th Gen Kindle case is lined with microfiber and has a waterproof, durable cover that protects your Kindle. Pool splash approved. $15.
