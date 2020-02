[7:13]

Rincey talks about some of the books she has on her pile to read this month.

Books Mentioned

Beloved by Toni Morrison

Silver Sparrow by Tayari Jones

The Water Dancer by Ta-Nehisi Coates

The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead

Jam on the Vine by LaShonda Katrice Barnett

Such a Fun Age by Kiley Reid

Black Girl Unlimited by Echo Brown