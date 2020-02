[8:36]

Rincey’s got the five books coming out in April you should put on hold at the library today!

Books Mentioned

Joy at Work: Organizing Your Professional Life by Marie Kondō, Scott Sonenshein

A Thousand Moons by Sebastian Barry

Death in Her Hands by Ottessa Moshfegh

The Book of Longings by Sue Monk Kidd

Girl Gone Viral by Alisha Rai