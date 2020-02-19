How Do You Work Through An Author’s Backlist?[6:43]
This week, Rincey talks about the different ways to go through an author’s backlist and how those different methods have worked out for her.
Books Mentioned
Beloved by Toni Morrison
Silver Sparrow by Tayari Jones
An American Marriage by Tayari Jones
The Underground Railroad by Colson Whitehead
Zone One by Colson Whitehead
The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead
Bel Canto by Ann Patchett
State of Wonder by Ann Patchett
The Dutch House by Ann Patchett