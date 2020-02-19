How Do You Work Through An Author’s Backlist?

[6:43]

This week, Rincey talks about the different ways to go through an author’s backlist and how those different methods have worked out for her.

Books Mentioned

Beloved by Toni Morrison

Silver Sparrow by Tayari Jones

An American Marriage by Tayari Jones

The Underground Railroad by Colson Whitehead

Zone One by Colson Whitehead

The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead

Bel Canto by Ann Patchett

State of Wonder by Ann Patchett

The Dutch House by Ann Patchett