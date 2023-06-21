Washi Tape For Book Lovers With Different Aesthetics

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

If I was writing the history for washi tape it would be that a masking tape roll took a sticker sheet to prom, and nine months later, washi tape was born. And yes, I also agree I should be in charge of randomly making up stories for objects, but the real story of the washi tapes invention is actually an interesting one — plus, who doesn’t love a #themoreyouknow story? “It was invented in 2006 by Kamoi Kakoshi Co., a maker of industrial tape and insect traps, after it received an email from a group of women who had started using masking tape in their bookmaking projects.“

I love washi tape to such a degree that I swear I internally squeal every time I see a cute washi tape design and then hear Pee-Wee Herman say, “Then why don’t you marry it!” And maybe I will! While many people use washi tape in journals, the possibilities really are endless — which this craft book with 110 ideas proves. I’ve even seen bicycles decorated with washi tape, which always delights me. With my love of washi tape, and our book loving spirits in mind, I set out to find bookish washi tape for different tastes. Below you’ll find cute and bright, to dark and maybe even sinister.

Dreams Washi Tape ($6): For fans of butterflies, flowers, and reading, here’s a lovely design that’ll make you want to read in a garden.

Reading Stamp Washi Tape ($6.25): If you’re a fan of cute critters and pastel-y colors, here’s a sweet roll of washi tape with a fun stamp feel.

Reading Critters Washi Tape ($5): Maybe you said yes to the cute critters but not the above color pallet, in which case here’s a neutral one with bunnies, moos, and hedgehogs reading — as of course those animals are known to do.

Books and Cat Washi Tape ($3): Here’s a nice roll for fans of cats, books, and muted color.

Book Shelf Washi Tape ($7): Here’s a dark roll for fans of books and skulls — and maybe the dark arts.

Ghosts of Forgotten Books Washi Tape ($5): Fan of a friendly ghost and books? Here’s an adorable ghostly reading buddy.

Alice in Wonderland Whimsical washi Tape, Extra Wide ($23): This is the most expensive one on the list, but it’s much bigger than the others and perfect for fans of Wonderland.

Romance Reader Washi Tape ($4): For fans of romance novels and pink! (Plus, they have a lot of bookish washi tape designs.)

