I think we can all agree WandaVision is the best thing to come out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the past several years, and it’s setting up Phase 3 of the MCU for success, if this first taste of it is anything to go by. Wanda Maximoff finally gets her shining moment, starring in a literal sitcom about her life with Vision in an alternate reality after the snap. Only Vision is dead. Or is he? Wanda has the ability to redesign the fabric of reality, after all. We know that all too well from the House of M.

But what about our reality? A television show within a television show — now, that’s what I’m talking about.

WandaVision boasts an incredible cast of characters from Wanda and Vision to Darcy Lewis and Monica Rambeau. It would be hard to pick a favorite — for me, at least. But what about which character is most similar to you? Do you share particular personality traits with a certain S.W.O.R.D. agent or some of Vision’s quirks? That’s what this WandaVision quiz is here to help you find out.

I can’t tell you exactly what it means if you’re a Vision — since (presumably) you aren’t an actual synthezoid created by Ultron to destroy the Avengers. You’ll have to do that part yourself. But with a few simple questions about your Marvel, comics, and reading preferences, I can tell you with character from the cast of WandaVision is most like you. And that’s got to count for something. And don’t worry, this information will not be used for a superhero or mutant registry of any kind. Promise.

Curious? Let’s find out.

