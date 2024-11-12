Welcome to Today in Books, our daily round-up of literary headlines at the intersection of politics, culture, media, and more.

Voting Opens for the 2024 Goodreads Choice Awards

Voting is now open for the bookish internet’s annual popularity contest: the Goodreads choice awards. I have never done this, but you could probably win your theoretical office Fall Madness pool (this does not exist) by just looking at which of the nominees have the most rating in each category and picking those. (Maybe I will do that this year?). Because when you ask the internet to vote for things you will get one of two outcomes: regression to the mean or Boaty McBoatface. And since there is really no way to McBoatface this things, mean regression it is. Notably, Goodreads is the only major award to split out historical fiction, which makes it somewhat less predictable in the general fiction categories, as historical fiction comprises so much of the commercial upmarket literary space that tends to win things like this. Also, Romantasy & Horror have their own categories, further cementing them as the fav genres du jour.