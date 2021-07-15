Vote for the Tonight Show’s Annual Summer Reads Book Club Selection
The Tonight Show announced a selection of titles for the 2021 #FallonSummerReads book. The books are:
- People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry
- Razorblade Tears by S.A. Cosby
- One Last Stop by Casey McQuiston
- Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner
- The Final Revival of Opal & Nev by Dawnie Walton
- The Plot by Jean Hanff Korelitz
Everyone is invited to cast a vote for a book, and the winner will be announced on the show on Monday July 19th. The Tonight Show’s Jimmy Fallon will read the chosen book, inviting viewers to read along with him. The deadline to cast your vote for the official Summer Read is Sunday July 18th.
