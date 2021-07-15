Vote for the Tonight Show’s Annual Summer Reads Book Club Selection

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The Tonight Show announced a selection of titles for the 2021 #FallonSummerReads book. The books are:

Everyone is invited to cast a vote for a book, and the winner will be announced on the show on Monday July 19th. The Tonight Show’s Jimmy Fallon will read the chosen book, inviting viewers to read along with him. The deadline to cast your vote for the official Summer Read is Sunday July 18th.

It’s time for our annual #FallonSummerReads book club! Vote for your favorite book now: https://t.co/vAIVg0NW2K pic.twitter.com/Sah21iDTQs — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) July 15, 2021

