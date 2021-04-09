Is it Regular Murder or Vampire Murder?!: 3 Mysteries You Should Read

Kang has quickly become my go-to for great historical mysteries. And bonus points for this feeling she inserts that maybe this will be fantasy without being fantasy. In this case: is it regular murder or vampire murder?! Tillie Pembroke is a young woman in 1899 New York, trying to figure out how to get around the societal pressures and mandates that will keep her from being herself — a delightfully curious woman always seeking to learn more and be independent. Injured from a riding accident, she finds out that her sister has been murdered in the most peculiar way — her neck was punctured and drained of blood.

Now she’s not only devastated by the loss, taking painkillers for her injury — which she is unaware she is addicted to — but her mother and grandmother want to move on from the ugly situation and marry Tillie off. To her murdered sister’s fiancé — and this is why I don’t romanticize these times! Anyhoo, Tillie isn’t having any of it and she wants to know who murdered her sister and why — and seeing as she’s just read Dracula, she isn’t ruling out a vampire just yet. Soon, she’s devised ways of sneaking out to meet a newsie for investigating adventures, which quickly lands her labeled has a hysterical woman with doctor’s orders for more drugs — we don’t want those hysterical women folk anything but placid, basically.

It’ll take all of Tillie’s strength to overcome addiction, her family and doctor’s restrictions, and her grief in order to figure out who is behind her sister’s murder…I love that Kang writes intelligent and spunky women while plunging me into 1800s/1900s NY and giving me great mysteries with medical history. If you’ve yet to read her historical mysteries, I also highly recommend A Beautiful Poison (review) and The Impossible Girl (review). (Content warnings: brief mention of past child abuse, detail/brief mention of past partner abuse, familial abuse on page, addiction, brief mention of past suicide, attempted suicide, attempted rape on page, and allusion to past rape.)