Bookish Valentines for All of the Readers in Your Life

Valentine’s Day is nigh and, love it or hate it, the day is a good excuse to tell someone you appreciate them. It always brings back memories of grade school and exchanging little Valentines with everyone in my class. As an adult, I kind of miss that ritual of hunting for the perfect Valentines and writing them out to everyone in my life, not just my spouse. After all, why should Valentine’s Day be limited to celebrating romantic love when there are so many great people we love and can celebrate? If you too love the idea of spreading a little love and cheer this upcoming Valentine’s Day, then why let the kids have all the fun? I found the perfect bunch of Valentines for book lovers that are ideal for your lovers, best friends, galentines, family, and all the other bookish people in your life!

They run the range from cheeky to punny, sweet to cute and kid-friendly, and are perfect for anyone bookish. And the best part? Some of these are even downloadable so that if you miss the deadline for ordering in time for Valentine’s Day shipping, then you’ve got a printable option! Be prepared, and have fun writing little love notes to all the people you love!

Book Lover Valentines ($14): This is a pretty and sweet set of Valentines, stickers, and envelopes perfect for sending to those closest to you!

Book Nerd Pun Valentines ($14): This set of punny downloadable Valentines are perfect for all your bookish friends!

Classic Romance Bookshelf Card ($4): For the classics lovers, here is a pretty in pink bookshelf of classic romances!

Kids’ Downloadable Valentines ($4): Look at how cute these are, plus you can personalize them!

Bookmark Valentines ($24+): How adorable are these? They come with a coloring bookmark!

