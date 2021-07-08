USPS to Issue Ursula K. Le Guin Stamp This Month

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The United States Postal Service announced that it will be issuing an Ursula K. Le Guin stamp that will go on sale nationwide on July 27, 2021. Ursula K. Le Guin is the prolific and award-winning author of numerous speculative fiction works, including The Left Hand of Darkness and The Earthsea Cycle.

With art by Donato Giancola and art direction from Antonio Alcalá, this is the 33rd stamp in the USPS Literary Arts series. The stamp features a portrait of the author and a scene from The Left Hand of Darkness. The stamp will be issued in Portland, Oregon, the city Le Guin called home, where a First-Day-of-Issue Dedication Ceremony will be held.

We are delighted to announce that the 33rd stamp in the US Postal Service Literary Arts series honors Ursula. Stamp release will be later this year, date TBD. From then on, all our letters will be three ounces! Thank you @USPS for this distinction. https://t.co/H0jw1KmhUb pic.twitter.com/NA8Yz7I7fl — Ursula K. Le Guin (@ursulaleguin) January 15, 2021

