The United States Postal Service (USPS) has a legacy of creating literary themed stamps, including stamps honoring the classic The Snowy Day, as well as their Literary Arts series spanning 32 different literary figures.

This year’s entry into the Literary Arts series is speculative fiction giant Ursula K. Le Guin. Here’s everything we know about the Ursula K. Le Guin stamp:

The stamp will release July 27 and can be preordered online or purchased at your local post office that day.

If you’re in Portland, Oregon, or have plans to travel there, a First-Day-of-Issue celebration will be held at the Evan H. Roberts Sculpture Mall of the Portland Art Museum. The event is rain or shine, and you’re encouraged to register in advance.

Can’t make it to Portland and still want to take part in the celebration? You can watch a prerecorded introduction to the stamp on the 27th at 1 p.m. Pacific time on the USPS Twitter page.

The stamp features an illustration of Le Guin based off a 2006 portrait. The background of the stamp is a scene from Left Hand of Darkness, published in 1969. It was designed by Donato Giancola, a three-time Hugo Award winner.

The stamp is like a Forever stamp, but printed for use on standard envelopes. It’s a $.95 stamp for 3-ounce mail and will retain its value even if USPS rates for this size designation increase.

Collectors have the chance to use a special dedication postmark. To find out how to get one, follow the directions on the USPS website.

Mark your calendars to get to your local post office or to head to their website and snag some of these collectable stamps in honor of one of literature’s greatest. Haven’t read any Ursula K. Le Guin books but want to start? Let us help you!