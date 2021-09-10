8 Current and Future YA Sci-Fi Titles to Add to Your TBR

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

There’s nothing I love more than a good sci-fi novel. There’s simply something about a galaxy far, far away that intrigues me and makes me want to read more about galactic worlds and about stories with sci-fi elements that deal with deep relationships.

And what is it that I love so much about sci-fi? Not only do we explore a fantasy that makes us wish there was more to just us in the universe, but we also get to explore amazing characters and their development thanks to fantastical situations. From stellar romance to strong friendships and even bonds between groups that are facing a challenge together, I always seem to relate to some sort of struggle in the book, and even some of their wins. There’s always something magical in a sci-fi story.

With that said, I’ve compiled eight YA sci-fi titles that I am looking forward to this year and next, all of which seem filled with amazing stories and total binge potential. Make sure to save room in your TBR for these future and current releases, some of which will have you eagerly anticipating 2022 releases.

Devil in the Device by Lora Beth Johnson Following the story of Zhade and Andra, this novel is the highly anticipated sequel to Goddess in the Machine. In the book, which is the conclusion to the duology, you will find out revealing secrets about the characters while their minds are controlled by outward forces, and nothing will be what you expected at all…but can they work together? They must find a way, though, because two leaders are craving power and there’s a deadly technology on their midst. Can they survive? Will their fate be decided? It’s definitely a read worth picking up as soon as possible, and Goddess in the Machine was definitely one book that left us eagerly expecting the sequel.

Aurora’s End by Amie Kaufman and Jay Kristoff (November 9) Kaufman and Kristoff sure know how to weave an intergalactic tale, and this conclusion to the Aurora trilogy is one that I am eagerly looking forward to. In the book, Squad 312 has just undergone quite the shocking surprise, one that has changed everything. But this band of misfits is not ready to give up on their excursion, or each other. It’s going to be quite the ride. Can they save the galaxy and remain intact as friends, plus battle crazy villains and survive to the end of their adventures? Guess we have to wait until November for this book, which promises to be an action-packed ride.

The Bones of Ruin by Sarah Raughley This science fantasy follows quite the tale, sure to entertain readers all over. In the novel, Iris is an African tightrope dancer in Victorian London, but she has a well-kept and very deep secret. She cannot die and she’s trying to figure out the reason why. Her power of not passing away haunts her, and she is trying to truly understand all that is going on around her. She also cannot access her memories, leaving a blank space within her mind where memories should reside. It’s a lot to handle, and she desperately wants to know more about herself. The mission of finding herself gets more complicated when she meets Adam Temple, a member of the Enlightenment Committee, who seems to know more about Iris that he wants to admit to her. Their character relationship is one that readers will be excited to see develop, in this interesting and haunting read. This tale will surely engage readers, with touches of action, adventure and mystery.

Thronebreakers by Rebecca Coffindaffer (October 12) Coffindaffer follows-up her amazing novel Crownchasers with this story sure to grasp you from the start and leave you thrilled. In the novel, Alyssa Farshot is ruling an empire, something she truly never wanted or really expected. In the last book, she participated in the crownchase, a race across 1,001 planets, to win the throne. In Crownchasers, the risks were high, and she tried everything within her heart to succeed. Yet at the same time she did not feel ready for the responsibility that winning and accessing the royal seal entailed, so she tried to distract others from her attempts at the chase. Not wanting the responsibility led Alyssa to try to help her friend, Coy, win the event. Until everything ended in tragedy, leaving her wanting revenge at any cost. Now, in the sequel, it’s time for us to find out if she will get that revenge. Expect the unexpected, and great character development, in this book that promises fast-paced scenes and many surprises.

The Kindred by Alechia Dow (January 4, 2022) From the amazing author of The Sound of Stars comes a hauntingly romantic sci-fi novel. The novel follows Joy Abara, a commoner from the lowly planet Hali, and Duke Felix Hamdi, who is her Kindred. Felix really wants to meet Joy, even if it means leaving all that he knows in the past. Then the royal family is assassinated, putting Felix next in line for the throne and putting Joy in extreme danger at the same time. It’s even wilder, then, how they finally meet for the first time: when they decide to steal a spacecraft bound for planet Earth, propelling the story forward, leaving us breathless, and making this a book that should certainly be on your sci-fi picks radar. It’s full of swoony romance and adventure, a wonderful duo for a seemingly fantastic story.

Cold the Night, Fast the Wolves by Meg Long (January 11, 2022) This debut features a story about survival, mixed in an amazing sci-fi package. In the story, 17-year-old Sena Korhosen wants to leave her icy planet with her loved and prized fighting wolf, Iska. The feat becomes more treacherous when she angers a group of gangsters who dare her to compete in a sled race that the vowed never to be in, because it killed both her mothers and left her emotionally scarred. Taking on the challenge, she must learn about survival and about herself, in a story that is thrilling as well as touching and full of mystery, so set some space aside for it on your bookshelf early next year. You will not regret it.

Reclaim the Stars Edited by Zoraida Córdova (February 15, 2022) This anthology features a selection of Latin American authors writing stories in the sci-fi genre, one that I’m truly excited to pick up ASAP! This anthology, out in 2022, features a selection of tales sure to entertain and leave you thinking about them long after the last page is turned — such as one about princesses fighting in space, and another detailing what happens to a planet that has been affected by climate change — and we cannot wait to see what other tales are in store. Stay tuned for an impressive list of authors contributing to this book, which include Lobizona author Romina Garber, Woven in Moonlight author Isabel Ibañez, magical realism author Anna-Marie McLemore, and Furia author Yamile Saied Méndez, in an anthology that is sure to be a hit with fans of YA and ethereal stories.

Remember Me by Estelle Laure (March 22, 2022) Dealing with deep relationship issues and what could happen if your memories are erased, this promises to be a poignant story full of realistic situations in a sci-fi package. In the book, Blue Owens wakes up one day with a weird feeling and finds a note in her closet that leads her to the Little Blue Bus at promptly 7:45 am. There, she meets Adam Mendoza, a complete stranger who somehow gives her the eerie feeling that she knows him somehow. But how is this even possible? Why does he seem so familiar to her? Blue decides to confront him, only to end up with the shocking surprise that she erased her memories and he was a huge part of them. Then the mystery of finding herself begins, in a book sure to please fans of the unexpected, the romantic and the magical. This promises to be a touching one and I predict we might need some Kleenex to get through it. Make sure to have them on hand!

