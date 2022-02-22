Only 27% of Texans Trust Politicians’ Judgement of School Books
Following Texas lawmaker Matt Krause’s circulation of a list of 850 books he would like to see removed from schools, the Dallas Morning News and University of Texas at Tyler conducted a February 2022 survey of 1,188 registered voters (33% Democrat, 41% Republican, 26% neither) about various topics of Texas politics, including book bans.
In response to the question “How much do you trust the judgement of elected state leaders in reviewing what books are controversial and should be removed from K-12 schools?”, 27% replied that they either had a “great deal” or “fair amount” of trust. 27% said they had “not too much,” 38% had “no confidence,” and 8% said they didn’t have enough information.
In contrast, 45% had either a “great deal” or “fair amount” of trust in librarians and school officials in this same review process. 24% said “not too much,” 23% said “no confidence,” and 7% said they didn’t know enough to answer.
Relatedly, in response to the “anti-CRT” laws that restrict teaching about racism in American history (and its present-day consequences), participants were asked, “Do you agree or disagree that K-12 teachers should be permitted to discuss how historical examples of discrimination in our laws apply to inequalities today?” 59% either strongly or somewhat agreed. 19% said neither, and 22% strongly or somewhat disagreed.
You can read the other poll results at the University of Texas at Tyler website.
