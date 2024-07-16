University Library Receives Bomb Threat “In The Name of Donald Trump”

Kelly is a former librarian and a long-time blogger at STACKED. She's the editor/author of (DON'T) CALL ME CRAZY: 33 VOICES START THE CONVERSATION ABOUT MENTAL HEALTH and the editor/author of HERE WE ARE: FEMINISM FOR THE REAL WORLD. Her next book, BODY TALK, will publish in Fall 2020. Follow her on Instagram @heykellyjensen .

Just after 8 p.m. Monday, July 15, Bellarmine University in Louisville, Kentucky, received a pair of bomb threats via email . One was to the university dining hall and the other to the university library. Bellarmine officials posted a warning about the threat to their social media and evacuated the premises of both.

It is likely little surprise that the attempted assassination of former President Trump would lead to a rise in political violence. But barely two days later, the threats have already turned to libraries.

“In the name of Donald Trump I have hidden highly lethal lead azide devices in the library and cafeteria,” read the email. The university took ever precaution and by 10 p.m., cleared both buildings for reentry. No bomb was found in either. Some reports claim that this incident might be tied to a faculty member put on unpaid leave after their comments about the attempted assassination.

However, this is the second university library bomb threat in less than week. Last Thursday, July 11, Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, was also forced to evacuate both its university dining hall and university library after receiving an emailed bomb threat. A thorough search also revealed no bomb on the premises.

Last year, public libraries became the target of bomb threats. Several states, including Illinois, Minnesota, and others, all experienced numerous threats. The bomb threats in Illinois led to proposed legislation to update the criminal code and offer more protections for library workers.

Given the right-wing rhetoric around libraries and library workers–which has been ongoing openly since 2021 and amplified through Project 2025–the targeting of college and university libraries is a natural next step. Higher education has not gone unscathed, either, with public institutions becoming subject to state legislation curbing everything from diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts and departments to becoming entirely controlled and decimated by right-wing interests.

Higher education is no safer than other public institutions like libraries and public schools right now. Indeed, two bomb threats in under a week that follow eerily similar patterns, targeting dining halls and the library, are worth noting.