There’s been a lot of talk recently about books and ratings: what is and isn’t a good rating, who ratings are for, etc. So here’s the first thing I’ll say: I don’t put very much stock in ratings. In fact, I rarely even look at them when deciding to read a book. I’m much more likely to consider reviews and recommendations, especially from people I know and trust. (Following my fellow Rioters on Goodreads makes that especially easy.) Reviews are meant to be for readers and by readers, but that doesn’t always make them particularly useful, even to readers. Just because one person — or even a lot of people — dislikes a book doesn’t mean everyone will. In the same vein, I’ve read a few books I’ve absolutely hated that were generally well-rated. So just because these are some of the most underrated sci-fi books on Goodreads with ratings under 3.5 stars doesn’t mean they aren’t worth reading.

I do think it’s notable that almost all the books on this list are by authors who are BIPOC or queer. Am I saying that’s the only reason someone would dislike these books or give them a low rating? No, of course not. Everyone has different tastes, and not every book is going to appeal to every person. But I also know that books by queer and BIPOC authors are often review-bombed simply for being “woke” or “diverse.” It’s just another reason that ratings can be extremely misleading. If they’re helpful to you, that’s great. But maybe these underrated sci-fi books — excellent examples of the genre that have low average ratings — will show you why you should take Goodreads ratings with a grain of salt.