5 Great 2021 UK Middle Grade Novels to Check Out

This book has been described as The Witches meets The Dark Crystal and I would throw in some manga/anime influences in there as well. Maggie Blue is an astonishing novel, packed full of amazing characters and a world that will eat you alive. Maggie is a girl who feels lost and disconnected from her mother. She lives with an eccentric relative and her only friend is a lazy cat that hangs around her neighbourhood. When she sees a teacher at her school leading the school bully into the woods, Maggie is hurtled into a world of magic and extreme danger. This is one of the best middle grade books out there.