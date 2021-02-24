All Things Typewriter Fetish For Fans of Old School Goods

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

I live in a town with a vibrant typewriter history. In addition to owning my own Woodstock typewriter — something I’d been hunting down for a long time — as well as a gorgeous Royal typewriter, I love thinking about the fact one of the bigwigs for a local typewriter company lived in my house. Nerdy? Indeed.

Looking at vintage typewriters is something I enjoy doing, and I absolutely adore any sort of typewriter flair. Stickers, mugs, prints — let me drool, please.

If you love a typewriters and typewriter paraphernalia, then you’re going to love this roundup of typewriter fetish. There are no actual vintage typewriters included, but I highly recommend seeking them out on Etsy or Ebay. Of note: the shipping can be very pricey, as the weight of typewriters isn’t insignificant. I spent a long time looking on those sites, and then I would haunt local antique shops until one landed in them.

Sweet Gifts for Typewriter Lovers

Typewriter tissue paper for wrapping up the perfect gift. $6.

A gorgeous and vibrant orange typewriter keychain. $14.

Choose your letter for this personalized typewriter key necklace. $36.

Personalize this fun typewriter pillow case for yourself or your favorite type enthusiast. $18 and up.

Hold your place with this type key bookmark. $22.

The reels on this typewriter pin are what get me! $13.

Let a typewriter dangle from your neck. $12.

Keep all your important notes to self on this personalized typewriter notepad. $8.

A reminder for all the writers out there to keep on. This neat typewriter vinyl sticker is $3 and up.

Keep your tables safe from your drinks with these vintage typewriter coasters. I love the colors. $20.

For the tea fans out there, you probably NEED this vintage typewriter teapot. $65.

Frankly, who doesn’t need a typewriter cutting board? You can personalize this one, too. $39.

You’ll be super excited to show off these dangly typewriter earrings. $13.

Hang this downloadable watercolor typewriter print in your favorite spot: where you’d house a real typewriter if you don’t have one, and above where you keep yours if you do have one. $6.

Keep your tie neat and tidy with a typewriter tie clip. $19.

How gorgeous and perfect is this retro typewriter print? $16 and up.

A good ornament has decorative purposes all year round. $16.

Keep your latte or coffee safe in this old school typewriter mug. $18.

A typewriter tote is perfect for hauling around your books. $12 and up.

I love the image of a typewriter sticker on a laptop keyboard. $9 and up.

The perfect ring for a typewriter lover. Wear it when you are using your typewriter for a real meta experience. $22.

Slap these gold typewriter stickers into your planner. $4.

The perfect phone case for iPhone users is one with vintage type keys. $21.

This typewriter clip will keep you where you need to be in your planner or book. $4.

If you’re a fan of physical mail, you’ll want to snap up some vintage typewriter postcards. $7.

It probably goes without saying, but no wardrobe is complete without a set of typewriter cufflinks. $24.

Washi tape is always adorable, but add some typewriters to it? Now it’s irresistible. $3.

Thank you and thinking of you notes will look splendid in these typewriter notecards. $14 for a set of 10.

Imagine all of the cool stuff to make with this typewriter fabric. $10 for a yard.

Whether you use them as photo props, in a doll house, or as decoration, these mini typewriters are super fun. $5.