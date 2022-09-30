From Monsters to Mayhem: 9 Types of Horror Plots

This is type of plot encompasses a few different sub-genres: psychological horror and body horror.

In psychological horror, the main character is often questioning their own sanity, whether it be because of a traumatic event, mental stress, or because it was purposely caused by someone. With these, the scary parts boil down to how easily someone or something is able to get into a character’s head and play with their emotions or even their reality. Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs is a great example of this. While the book does feature a serial killer, it’s really about Clarice and her relationship with the psychologist and the ways in which he can get under her, and everyone else’s, skin. I’m Thinking of Ending Things by Iain Reid and This Thing Between Us by Gus Moreno are also great examples of how psychological horror can leave even the reader questioning what really happened after all.

Then, there’s body horror. This type of plot digs into what can go wrong with the human body: the things it can grow and the ways it can break. Mutations, diseases, even possession can fit in this type of plot. Characters often discover the thing happening to their body early in the story and whatever it is progresses until they either kill the parasite or become something else entirely. The Fly, Tusk, and Human Centipede are all popular film examples. For novel examples, check out Annihilation by Jeff VenderMeer or the novella Helpmeet by Naben Ruthnum.