Batman: Two Truths and a Lie – The Quiz

To say that I’m a Batman fan is a bit of an understatement. Yes, I know the billionaire who beats up criminals and the mentally ill by night while his city’s infrastructure crumbles is problematic. Some recent stories are also addressing that. And the nature of comics is that writers are always finding new stories to write, new angles. Nevertheless, the tragic hero in the cape and cowl is one of my favorites.

Yes, those are mine. I have many more. And so many books.

Needless to say, I’ve collected a trove of random facts about the Caped Crusader over my decades of fandom. After more than 80 years of publication, multiple movies, TV shows, and video games, Batman has been through a lot. His rogues gallery is wide and deep. His adventures with the Justice League and Outsiders have taken him all over the DC Universe. He’s even had crossovers! Big battles, deep character moments, and absolutely ridiculous experiences are everywhere.

Think you’re as big of a Batman fan as me? Just want a laugh and a little history lesson? Then these 12 questions are for you. We’re going with the old team-building (or drinking) game: Two Truths and a Lie. Each question will feature three facts about Batman. Two are true. One, I made up. Can you guess which?

How did you do? Are you a connoisseur of the Caped Crusader? Did you at least have a laugh? Did I make it too easy? I did, didn’t I? Or maybe that was all part of my master plan, keep you distracted by my silly quiz while I knock out that Arkham Asylum guard. See you soon.

The Truths and the Lies

Lies marked with a *

Batman has wielded green, yellow, and even white lantern power rings at various times. Batman once sat on Metron’s Mobius Chair and briefly became the New God of Knowledge. *Clad in Wonder Woman’s bracers and tiara, Batman once branded the Lasso of Truth like he was born to it.

Batman’s main criminal alter ego is Matches Malone. Batman’s favorite online username for chat rooms and social media? JohnDoe297. *Batman’s luxury yacht, for his leisure days, is called Jokey McStupidface.

The oversized Joker card in the Batcave came from the Joker scheme involving super-sized casino games. *The giant penny in the Batcave is the result of a run-in with Lincoln Pennyworth, Alfred’s estranged, homicidal son. The Batcave’s mechanical T-Rex became a trophy after Batman defeated it in Murray Hart’s “Dinosaur Island” theme park.

Damian Wayne, one of the Robins, is the son of Batman and Talia Al’Ghul. On Earth 2, Helena Wayne is Huntress and the daughter of Batman and Catwoman. *On yet another Earth, Chris Wayne is a rabid Batman fan who eventually puts on a costume-store cape and cowl, and immediately plunges to his death after trying to use a bungie cord as a grappling hook.

The Batmobile from the dismal Batman Forever was powered by a Chevrolet 350 ZZ3 motor, not the “jet” mounted on the back. The Batmobile that appeared in the 1960s TV series was based on a prototype Lincoln Futura, though with the engine and transmission from a Ford Galaxy. *For the car in The Batman, producers left a Dodge Challenger out long enough for thieves to strip it. They then painted it black, tossed in a giant engine, and fueled it with brooding stares from Robert Pattinson.

Kite-Man, AKA Charles Brown, is a “super” villain of Batman’s who flies around on…kites. Because he was obsessed with kites as a child. *Before Harvey Dent, the original Two-Face was named Harvey Kent. There was a whole backstory with being the non-super brother to Clark driving him mad. Condiment Man is an actual Batman villain. His real name is Mitchell Mayo. He shoots condiments. Paul Dini was paid to write that.

In the Amalgam Universe, Logan Wayne is Dark Claw, protector of New Gotham City and a hybrid of Batman and Wolverine. In the ’90s, DC and Image Comics teamed up to bring us Batman/Spawn. And Spawn/Batman. Each company just wrote and published their own story rather than share. *Also in the ’90s, Batman took on the entire WildStorm universe, incapacitating and eventually becoming king of all that Jim Lee had created.

Batman has beaten Superman in single combat. Batman has beaten Darkseid in single combat. *Batman has beaten Deathstroke in single combat.

Dick Grayson has worn the batsuit on multiple occasions, whether to allow Batman and Bruce Wayne to appear in the same place at the same time, or when he took on the mantel in Batman’s absence. Jace Fox, son of Lucius Fox, rides a motorcycle and patrols the streets of New York City as Batman. *Tired of humanity’s bull$#*!, Superman spent a month in the cape and cowl just to see how many villains would pee themselves at the sight of a Kryptonian Batman.

In an early ’90s Batman story, the ever-escalating violence of Gotham City led Batman to an addiction to Venom, the drug that fuels Bane. A recent story featured a Batman from another Earth who was twisted and corrupted by Joker: The Batman Who Laughs. *In Condiment King’s greatest comeback, he worked with Mad Hatter to alter Batman’s perceptions. Instead of Batarangs, Batman threw ketchup packets at his enemies for an entire week.