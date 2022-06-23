What is Twitterature? An Introduction to the Genre

One-Tweet Short Stories

I think one-tweet short stories are what you’d immediately think of when you hear Twitterature. It’s like it sounds: writing a story in the confines of one Tweet. They started as 140 characters in the early years of the genre, but with Twitter’s expanded twitter limit, many now use 280 characters.

The account @veryshortstory, for example, has been Tweeting out one-tweet fiction since 2009, and many users have taken the #vss (very short story) to share their own attempts at the medium.

Ella opened the lid to her lunchbox and looked inside. Same as yesterday. She moaned and snapped the lid shut. “Why does she make so much thanksgiving?” Beni said “I’ll trade you” holding out a candy bar and bag of chips. Ella took the trade knowing his mother couldn’t cook. — Very Short Story (@VeryShortStory) November 30, 2021

@sixwords Tweets out six-word memoirs, occasionally compiling them into books. They’re on their 10th book of six-word memoirs now and show no signs of stopping. According to their website, over 5,000 teachers have used the format as an exercise in their classrooms. If you want to try your hand at a six-word memoir, you can submit to them, too!

Another author, @arjunbasu, had one of his “Twisters”, what he calls his 140-character stories, turned into a short film in 2009! Here’s another of his Twisters: