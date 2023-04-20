TWILIGHT TV Series Announced

The Twilight Saga by Stephenie Meyers will be adapted for television by Lionsgate Television. The new Twilight show comes years after the film adaptation of the bestselling book series earned more than $3.4 billion internationally.

Though the production is still in its earliest stages, what is known so far is that Sinead Daly (The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Raised by Wolves) is set to write the script, and Stephenie Meyer will be involved in the production. Lionsgate, who released Twilight’s film adaptations, plans to remain in control of the project before its rights are sold to a network or platform.

