Did You Like That Tweet? Then Read This Book

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Do you like, dislike, or hate Twitter? Do you like or love books? Surprise! Today you get to like/dislike/hate/love them in conjunction with each other, how exciting!

I have a Twitter account but I do not use said Twitter account. Not for any good reason other than the fact that I have zero self-control. If I were to hop on Twitter in the afternoon, the next thing we’d all know it’d be the evening of the next day and my husband would be begging for dinner (not really, he’s a full-grown adult who knows how to feed himself) and my blood pressure would be sky’s-the-limit high.

Of course, as a person who writes about books and pop culture for a living, I have to have my finger on the corpse of Twitter somewhere, if not exactly on the pulse. And here is where I attempt to use my lack of self-control to my advantage.

“How?” you ask. Thanks for that — you’re a great conversationalist! It’s simple: I’ve rounded up a few of the Tweets that the world seems to love, and that I found humorous/aggravating/etc., but instead of encouraging us all to go down the rabbit hole that is Twitter replies, I’m gonna give us all a little homework.

That’s right, now is when I do my BIG REVEAL that this post is going to give you books to read if you like certain tweets! It’s a very exciting reveal because the title of the post did not at all clue you in to the topic of the post!

Book Deals Newsletter Sign up for our Book Deals newsletter and get up to 80% off books you actually want to read. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

idk what you guys are talking about .. the american school system is perfect?? I have no financial literacy but I do know how to square dance — danielle weisberg (@danielleweisber) January 5, 2022

Financial Literacy Boot Camp for Teens and Young Adults: Six Steps to Living a Life of Financial Freedom by Michael D. Thomas As a person who grew up in the Midwest, I very much thought square dancing in schools was solely a Midwestern thing. Recently I learned that it is a silly thing taught in many places! To be clear: I support teaching the arts in schools. I support teaching dance in schools. Dancing is a great social activity and it’s a great way to encourage kids to get their bodies moving in fun ways. That said, I do think that those who are super passionate about square dancing, in particular, could perhaps do that on their own time? And maybe kids in school could learn a type of dancing that has more universal usage? Like awkwardly swaying in dim gyms? So instead, I propose this book, in which children can gain some financial literacy in a very clear, simple, and focused way.

The fact that this is not called a hippopottoman is a huge failure… pic.twitter.com/AZT0CsYDxI — Dylan MacKay (@DylanMacKayPhD) January 1, 2022

The Pun Also Rises: How the Humble Pun Revolutionized Language, Changed History, and Made Wordplay More Than Some Antics by John Pollack Did you catch the “semantics” pun right in the title? Unacceptable. The author, John Pollack, won 1995 O. Henry Pun-Off World Championships, which is something I absolutely do not have the word count approval to unpack. But! If you’re a pun fan and you want more than to memorize some fun puns, check out this book, which will make you laugh and also educate you on the history of puns.

“can you explain this gap on ur resume” it was then that Jesus carried me — zach zimmerman (@zzdoublezz) January 9, 2022

Little Black Book by Otegha Uwagba Obviously, the Tweet has a funny answer to an aggravating question. The problem is that unless you’re applying for a job writing snarky Tweets, it’s likely not to get you very far. This covers not just interviewing for jobs but handling all the curveballs a job can throw at a person. Yes, it’s for working women, but people of any gender will surely find the info useful.

it's really cute when pets sigh. like what ails u lil buddy — Eve (@eve_kenneally) February 15, 2022

The Friend: A Novel by Sigrid Nunez My dogs are the sighingest dogs on the planet so this Tweet really tickles me. If you have also wondered what could possibly be so difficult about being a pet, I’d like to recommend this book in which a dog is grieving the death of its owner. There’s other human stuff going on too, but it’s a great shot to get some insight into the potentially depressing world of pets. Fun!

my first experience with imposter syndrome was when i was 6 years old watching PBS & being told that viewers like me funded the entire station — chase (@_chase_____) February 7, 2022

Imposter Syndrome by Kathy Wang This is a fun choice because not only does its title line up perfectly with the subject of the Tweet but it’s about Russian espionage, yay! Essentially, a recent Moscow graduate is recruited by the Russian government to move to Silicon Valley, get a job in big tech, and then spy. With tensions rising sky-high with Russia right now, wouldn’t it be fun to read a book in which they are trying to steal state secrets?

Figure skating commentators should be required by law to tell you whether the pair skating are dating, married, exes, siblings, or something else — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) February 7, 2022

From Lukov with Love by Mariana Zapata Oh boy, I’m guilty of wearing out that “PERSONAL LIFE” section of Wikipedia for literally any person I ever look up so this Tweet spoke to me. If you want to read about people getting freaking on (or near, or off) the ice, check out this enemies-to-lovers romance that will also teach you about classism in figure skating. Kill all them birds, use that single stone, you can do it!

going through my 5th grade diary pic.twitter.com/OJfPsOlsif — Simp Fried Rice PhD (@heyitsbayy) January 23, 2022

The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole, Aged 13 3/4 by Sue Townsend I love reading a diary, and when it’s a disaffected child, even better! For that and other reasons, I suggest we all read the fictional diary of this 13 3/4 year old and see what he has to teach us about life, love, and…a glass of water with teeth in it?

The entire cauliflower rice/lentil pasta industry is built on the flawed premise that what people like about carbs is the shape — Ginny Hogan_ (@ginnyhogan_) January 26, 2022

Black Girl Baking: Wholesome Recipes Inspired by a Soulful Upbringing by Jerrelle Guy I support y’all eating whatever you want. If that means “rice” in cauliflower form or pasta made from chickpeas, I’ll salute you and wish you well. But yes, this is a funny Tweet about shapes, so I like it. I also like to eat lots and lots of baked goods, and Jerrelle is my go-to gal to teach me how to make me the best of the best.

So there you have it! A bunch of fun Tweets and some book recommendations that could be fun and/or useful. If you’re into bookish Twitter content, we’ve got plenty of other options for you. Check out Am I The A**Hole? 2022 Book Releases as Reddit Posts if you want to laugh at Twitter ripping off Reddit. Read a roundup of humorous descriptions of characters with bad behavior in Twitter’s Twist on Describing Your Favorite Characters: #ExplainACharacterBadly.