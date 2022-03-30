Choose Your Next Witchy Read Based On Your Favorite TV Witch

Who is your favorite TV witch? I like my witches to have some wit, charm, and bite to them. Seeing as witches are magical beings who can change the world with their enchanting powers, it’s always fun to watch them on TV. I think the first witch I saw on television was Bewitched. I thought Samantha was so funny. It was fun to watch her balance being a witch and being a housewife with a meddling mother. I think the next TV witches I really enjoyed were Tabatha and Charity from the teen soap opera, Passions. For me, witches, or at least the idea of witches, have been the supernatural answer to the issues that plague humanity. Witches are often portrayed on TV as some of the few beings that can give instant gratification to wrongdoings and injustices.

Of course, that would depend on how their magic operates and what type of results they want. Sometimes, they want to save their world, and other times they want to cause chaos like Wanda Maximoff. But you know what? I enjoy both and I really love books about witches that can showcase a range of emotions and of course, witchcraft.

So here’s another fun quiz for you bookish types that are looking for your next witchy read.