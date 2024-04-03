Watch the Trailer for TURTLES ALL THE WAY DOWN, Based on the John Green Novel
Turtles All the Way Down is a 2017 YA novel by John Green, author of The Fault In Our Stars and Looking for Alaska. It follows Aza, a teenager with OCD, as she navigates friendship, romance…and trying to solve the mystery of a missing billionaire. All the while, she battles with debilitating thought spirals, especially about infections. John Green has spoken about how Aza’s thought spirals are based on his own experience with OCD.
The adaptation is directed by Hannah Marks, and the screenplay was written by Elizabeth Berger and Isaac Aptaker. It stars Isabela Merced as Aza Holmes, Cree Cicchino as her best friend Daisy Ramirez, and Felix Mallard as love interest Davis Pickett. The first trailer was released today.
Turtles All the Way Down will release May 2nd on Max.
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
Also In This Story Stream
- Windham-Campbell Prizes Award 8 Writers $175,000 Each
- 5 Books Trending On Amazon Today (and Why)
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
- Rebecca Yarros Announces Title of Next Book in FOURTH WING Series
- 24 Titles Compete for Barnes & Noble’s Children’s & Young Adult Book Awards
- Jimmy Fallon’s Book Club is Doing a March Madness-Style Bracket for Their Next Pick
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
- Laurent de Brunhoff, Writer of BABAR, Has Died at 98
- Here Are The 2024 National Book Critics Circle Award Winners