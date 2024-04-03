Turtles All the Way Down is a 2017 YA novel by John Green, author of The Fault In Our Stars and Looking for Alaska. It follows Aza, a teenager with OCD, as she navigates friendship, romance…and trying to solve the mystery of a missing billionaire. All the while, she battles with debilitating thought spirals, especially about infections. John Green has spoken about how Aza’s thought spirals are based on his own experience with OCD.

The adaptation is directed by Hannah Marks, and the screenplay was written by Elizabeth Berger and Isaac Aptaker. It stars Isabela Merced as Aza Holmes, Cree Cicchino as her best friend Daisy Ramirez, and Felix Mallard as love interest Davis Pickett. The first trailer was released today.