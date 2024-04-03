thumbnail for turtles all the way down trailer
News

Watch the Trailer for TURTLES ALL THE WAY DOWN, Based on the John Green Novel

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Community

Contributor

Always books. Never boring.

View All posts by Community

Turtles All the Way Down is a 2017 YA novel by John Green, author of The Fault In Our Stars and Looking for Alaska. It follows Aza, a teenager with OCD, as she navigates friendship, romance…and trying to solve the mystery of a missing billionaire. All the while, she battles with debilitating thought spirals, especially about infections. John Green has spoken about how Aza’s thought spirals are based on his own experience with OCD.

The adaptation is directed by Hannah Marks, and the screenplay was written by Elizabeth Berger and Isaac Aptaker. It stars Isabela Merced as Aza Holmes, Cree Cicchino as her best friend Daisy Ramirez, and Felix Mallard as love interest Davis Pickett. The first trailer was released today.

Turtles All the Way Down will release May 2nd on Max.

Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.

Also In This Story Stream