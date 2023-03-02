Turn These Headlines Into Romcoms STAT!

There is so much that can be done with adult celebrities that have lost touch since childhood, but were once fellow campers who then continued their friendship as pen pals. Seriously, you can pick two celebrities in two totally different fields: do they have similar personalities or are complete opposites? Why did they lose touch? How do they finally reconnect? Is one of them going through a hard time and somehow comes across an old letter and reaches out to the other? Does one casually tell a funny story in an interview about having gone to camp with the other — maybe an embarrassing story — that then creates a ripple in the other’s life?

There’s also a lot to explore here in how much we get to grow in the mind of people who have a set perception of us from childhood. But please make them fictional celebrities, like in You Had Me at Hola by Alexis Daria, If the Boot Fits by Rebekah Weatherspoon, and The Bollywood Bride by Sonali Dev, rather than using real life celebrities — that always makes me uncomfortable if they didn’t give permission.

What if a fun moment goes viral and you suddenly find yourself being pressured by strangers into the story they want your life to be? Maybe after being hounded they decide to fake a relationship, thinking that people will soon get bored by their everyday fake relationship and move on. But, and here’s the twist, instead of the falling for each other trope, they fall for people in each other’s lives. Hilarity ensues as they hide their very real relationships from the public while faking a relationship with each other.

I was surprised this actual story hadn’t already been turned into some inspirational TV holiday film so I went to the google and it turns out it is in the works: Netflix Making Movie About Grandma Who Accidentally Invited a Stranger to Thanksgiving Dinner. I, on the other hand, am just using the initial concept for a great slow-burn romcom setup: Older woman accidentally texts a young man she doesn’t know, inviting him for Thanksgiving. After the text exchange goes viral, he ends up going to the Thanksgiving. There he meets a relative/neighbor who he immediately has sparks with and thinks this is why the text must have happened, because he’s a big believer in fate. But it’s not meant to be (yet!): the other young man is there with someone. From there, we get this one holiday over the course of years, and how every time they meet back up, there is a complication that keeps them apart, despite enough sparks to cook a turkey. Until, of course, one of them is convinced by someone else to stop waiting until that one day a year to see each other and to just finally grab their own destiny. And so they do and there’s a grand gesture — bring in another holiday! — and then they finally get their HEA! Four Thanksgivings and a Wedding. You’re welcome publishing!