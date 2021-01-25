Read These True Crime Memoirs

This is the type of true crime memoir where Cooper heard about the crime as a rumor, and it stuck with her and she ended up deciding to look into it. As a whole I still have mixed feelings about the idea of people becoming obsessed with very real violent crimes, and inserting themselves in some way, but Cooper completely acknowledges this and calls herself out in explaining that, when her life was at a standstill, she found herself trying to relate to the victim, Jane Britton.

This book follows the author trying to solve the unsolved case, and the outcome isn’t revealed until the end when, after decades, it’s solved. While I don’t flat out reveal it, I will be talking about points pertaining to the end because 1) I don’t believe in spoilers in real life crimes, and 2) I think this book is a good pick for book clubs as it opens so many avenues of discussions, including the resolution.

Okay, so when Becky Cooper was an undergrad at Harvard she heard a “rumor” about a 1969 murder of a 23-year-old undergrad Anthropology student, Jane Britton. The story wasn’t completely accurate, but the more Cooper asked about it over the years the more it turned out that fact was stranger than the rumor. And how did the murder of the daughter of Harvard’s sister school’s Vice President go unsolved for 40 years?

Cooper takes you into her life at Harvard, Britton’s life as an Anthropology student (including digs, Academic politics, sexism and harassment in the school and field), Cooper’s not knowing what to do once she left school, and her attaching herself to Britton, the case, and her speaking to those who knew Britton and those who had/were suspects.

This felt like watching an armchair detective bring to life the decades-old case by getting to know Britton through people in her life, understanding the politics of Anthropology and Harvard (I could read an entire book on this), and following the pointed fingers at those close to Jane who had been the suspects. It’s also interesting to me that in these cases I feel like, while the “obsessor” might bring light/attention to a case, it is most likely going to be (if ever) solved by DNA testing. Which is what happens in this case, like I’ll Be Gone In The Dark.

This book and the case itself leave so much to be discussed and mulled over: Where is the line of intrusion into a crime—benefit vs. not of armchair detectives? Sexism, misogyny, sexual harassment. Academic politics. How we treat/view victims based on a gross judgement that some did nothing to deserve it and others did. The statistics on women being assaulted by someone they know vs a stranger (much higher for someone known) and perpetrators are more likely to be white (57%) than Black (27%). The DNA testing backlog.