Take This Trick-or-Treating Quiz and We’ll Tell You What Spooky Book to Read

Halloween is around the corner, and we’re here to help you find the perfect atmospheric book to read this October 31! Chances are the way you celebrate the scariest day of the year have changed a little since you were a child. But with this trick-or-treating quiz, you can don your favorite costume and hit the streets for some sweet, sugary mischief no matter your age. Take the quiz below and we’ll tell you what spooky book to pair with your jack-o-lanterns and black cats.

What makes a book spooky? Well, it could be a bit of haunting. Perhaps it’s a mysterious power or touch of the unknown. Maybe it’s an ancient curse. Or it could be good old fashioned murder. The possible results of this quiz show a wide variety of things that go bump in the night. And lucky for you, once you’ve got your results, you can check out all of the books recommended in the trick or treating quiz at the bottom of the page. After all, any day can be Halloween if you dare to dream.

Trick-or-Treating Quiz

We hope you enjoyed this trick-or-treating quiz! Check out all of the possible spooky book results:

My Heart is a Chainsaw by Stephen Graham Jones

Jade is obsessed with slasher films. When a few mysterious deaths occur in Jade’s small Idaho town, she’s certain they’re in for a real-life slasher — and she’s the only person who knows what bloody danger awaits.

Cackle by Rachel Harrison

When Annie moves to a new town in search of a fresh start, she meets a charming new friend. But why does everyone in town seem scared of her? And should Annie be frightened too?

My Sweet Girl by Amanda Jayatissa

After getting cut off by her wealthy parents, Paloma finds a new roommate. But when she finds that roommate in a pool of blood after discovering her darkest secret, she’s not sure if her secret is safe or more dangerous than ever.

Velvet was the Night by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

When a beautiful young woman goes missing in 1970s Mexico City, two people go looking for her: a curious neighbor obsessed with romantic mysteries and an eccentric criminal who wants to make sure the woman’s secrets stay hidden.

Dark and Shallow Lies by Ginny Myers Sain

Grey returns to her tiny hometown of LaCachette, Louisiana, to find out why her best friend disappeared. But in a town full of psychics, how is that everyone seems to be so good at keeping secrets?

The Final Girl Support Group by Grady Hendrix

Twenty-two years after becoming the only survivor of a massacre, Lynette has discovered solace with five other women who found themselves alone at the end of a tragedy…until one of the women goes missing.

