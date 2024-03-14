11 of the Best Memoirs by Transgender and Nonbinary Authors

March 31 is Transgender Day of Visibility, an observance that celebrates trans and nonbinary joy while raising awareness for the discrimination many face in daily life. Memoirs by transgender authors offer a window for trans readers into experiences that mirror their own. They’re vital for feeling understood and less alone. They also offer cisgender readers a more informed perspective on trans issues and can be a catalyst for greater compassion.

Not sure where to start? Here are 11 of the best memoirs written by trans and nonbinary authors. These books explore gender identity and self-actualization alongside topics like parenthood, career achievements, spiritual journeys, and more.