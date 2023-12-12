Tracey Livesay: Which of Her Romance Novels to Read First

Alison Doherty is a writing teacher and part time assistant professor living in Brooklyn, New York. She has an MFA from The New School in writing for children and teenagers. She loves writing about books on the Internet, listening to audiobooks on the subway, and reading anything with a twisty plot or a happily ever after.

After reading my first Tracey Livesay romance novel, she instantly became an auto-read author for me. Her love stories are sexy, funny, and diverse. And she excels at writing strong, successful, and complicated heroines that I just have to root for. While a lot of contemporary romance feels like it’s drifting into a hybrid with women’s fiction (or what used to be called Chick Lit), her dual POV stories feel like they stay true to the romance novels I first fell in love with. But they also contain modern updates to talk about issues like interracial relationships, gender power imbalances, and emotional labor.

Tracey Livesay’s books take popular romance tropes and innovate on them to feel fresh and new. You might feel like you are over fake dating books or that amnesia romance novels always feel silly or overdone. But when you read these tropes in her books, they somehow feel completely original. Tracey Livesay’s books seem like they get talked about a lot on romance podcasts and online groups, but after reading her for the last six or seven years, I’m truly shocked she’s not more popular by now.