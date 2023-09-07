Toys for Tots Launches Literary Initiative to Combat Cycle of Poverty

A little earlier this summer, the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation announced its launching of a new initiative within its literacy program. The program, called Operation Turn the Page, will provide economically disadvantaged children with books and other educational resources to combat what’s known as “summer learning loss.”

Summer learning loss is a phenomenon that involves disadvantaged children losing up to one-third of their educational progress from the previous grade year during summer break. This is because they don’t have access to books and other materials that would maintain their progress.

Studies have found that 1 in 4 children grow up without learning how to read. And with 1 in 6 children living at or below the poverty level in the U.S., this means that millions of children become trapped in a cycle of poverty.

Lt. Gen Jim Laster, President and CEO of Toys for Tots said, “Thanks to our volunteers and generous supporters, Toys for Tots is making it our mission to help children and families achieve a brighter future. Working together, we can turn the page on poverty.”

To learn more abut the program, please visit Toys for Tots’ site.

