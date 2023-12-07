Black woman listening to something on her headphones and smiling in the kitchen
The Most Popular Audiobooks of 2023, According to Libro.fm

Libro.fm’s has released their list of the most popular audiobooks of 2023. The list is comprised of 10 audiobooks, was assembled based on sales through their 2,500+ independent bookshop partners, and includes celebrity memoirs, romantasy, family saga, romance, and more.

To get things started, here are five of the most popular audiobooks of 2023 according to Libro.fm (in no particular order):

audiobook cover of The Woman in Me

The Woman in Me by Britney Spears, narrated by Michelle Williams

audiobook cover of The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese

The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese, narrated by the author

audiobook cover of Yellowface A Novel by R. F. Kuang

Yellowface by R. F. Kuang, narrated by Helen Laser

audiobook of Pageboy By Elliot Page, narrated by the author

Pageboy by Elliot Page, narrated by the author

audiobook cover of Iron Flame By Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler & Teddy Hamilton

Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler & Teddy Hamilton

For a full list, visit Libro.fm.

