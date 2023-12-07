The Most Popular Audiobooks of 2023, According to Libro.fm
Libro.fm’s has released their list of the most popular audiobooks of 2023. The list is comprised of 10 audiobooks, was assembled based on sales through their 2,500+ independent bookshop partners, and includes celebrity memoirs, romantasy, family saga, romance, and more.
To get things started, here are five of the most popular audiobooks of 2023 according to Libro.fm (in no particular order):
The Woman in Me by Britney Spears, narrated by Michelle Williams
The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese, narrated by the author
Yellowface by R. F. Kuang, narrated by Helen Laser
Pageboy by Elliot Page, narrated by the author
Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler & Teddy Hamilton
For a full list, visit Libro.fm.
