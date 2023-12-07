Libro.fm’s has released their list of the most popular audiobooks of 2023. The list is comprised of 10 audiobooks, was assembled based on sales through their 2,500+ independent bookshop partners, and includes celebrity memoirs, romantasy, family saga, romance, and more.

To get things started, here are five of the most popular audiobooks of 2023 according to Libro.fm (in no particular order):

The Woman in Me by Britney Spears, narrated by Michelle Williams

The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese, narrated by the author

Yellowface by R. F. Kuang, narrated by Helen Laser

Pageboy by Elliot Page, narrated by the author

Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler & Teddy Hamilton

For a full list, visit Libro.fm.

