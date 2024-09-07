All the News Book Riot Covered This Week
Welcome to your weekly round-up of all the bookish news worth talking about.
- 🚫 Authors Discover Banned Books Four Years Later
- 🏆 The Most-Read Books on Goodreads in August
- ✍️ NaNoWriMo Gets Backlash After Defending Use of AI
- 🪦 Disney Pauses Neil Gaiman Graveyard Book Adaptation After Sexual Assault Allegations
- 🍁 The Best Nonfiction to Read This Fall, According to The New York Times
- 🇺🇸 California Passes Freedom to Read Act to Curtail Book Bans
- 💸 The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
- 🆓 Get 2 Months of Kindle Unlimited Free During Their 10-Year Celebration
