The Literary News Book Riot Covered This Week

💔 Legendary actress Dame Maggie Smith has died at the age of 89.
🎧 Intermezzo by Sally Rooney is everywhere, but is it good? The Book Riot Podcast dives in.
🏅These were the most read books on Goodreads in September. And these are Goodreads users’ top books of the last 5 years.
🍿 Florence Pugh will star in an upcoming adaptation of East of Eden.
💸 Here are the bestselling books of the week, according to all the lists.
