The Literary News Book Riot Covered This Week

A deep dive into Sally Rooney's latest, a new adaptation of WUTHERING HEIGHTS is in the works, and more bookish updates.

Welcome to Today in Books. Here’s a look at the literary news we covered this week.

💔 Legendary actress Dame Maggie Smith has died at the age of 89.

🎧 Intermezzo by Sally Rooney is everywhere, but is it good? The Book Riot Podcast dives in.

🏅These were the most read books on Goodreads in September. And these are Goodreads users’ top books of the last 5 years.

🍿 Florence Pugh will star in an upcoming adaptation of East of Eden.

💸 Here are the bestselling books of the week, according to all the lists.

What’s the most interesting bookish news you read this week? Let us know in the comments!

