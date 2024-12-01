All the Bookish News We Covered This Week
Book bans and best-of lists dominated the literary news during this shortened week in the U.S. Here are the highlights.
📚 NPR Shares Their Books List of Favorite Books of 2024
And for All Access members, here’s a big list of other interesting links from around the bookish internet.
What are you reading? Let us know in the comments!
The comments section is moderated according to our community guidelines. Please check them out so we can maintain a safe and supportive community of readers!
Leave a comment
Join All Access to add comments.