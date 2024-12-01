Riot Headline The Best Black Friday Deals on Hardcovers and Paperbacks
Today in Books

All the Bookish News We Covered This Week

How to explain book bans to those who want to understand, a few of the biggest Best of 2024 lists, and more.

Rebecca Joines Schinsky

Chief of Staff

Rebecca Joines Schinsky is the executive director of product and ecommerce at Riot New Media Group. She co-hosts All the Books! and the Book Riot Podcast. Follow her on Twitter: @rebeccaschinsky.

View All posts by Rebecca Joines Schinsky

Book bans and best-of lists dominated the literary news during this shortened week in the U.S. Here are the highlights.

🚫 How to Explain Book Bans to Those Who Want to Understand

💯 The Most Read Books on Goodreads in November

💳 The Best Books of 2024, According to the New York Public Library

🐧 And Tango Makes Three Authors Seek Settlement in Escambia County Lawsuit

🗳️ Voting Begins for the Final Round of the Goodreads Choice Awards

🏆 The New York Times Announces Its 100 Notable Books of 2024

📚 NPR Shares Their Books List of Favorite Books of 2024

And for All Access members, here’s a big list of other interesting links from around the bookish internet.

Membership Required

Already a member? Log in here

What are you reading? Let us know in the comments!

The comments section is moderated according to our community guidelines. Please check them out so we can maintain a safe and supportive community of readers!

Leave a comment

Join All Access to add comments.