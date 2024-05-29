Book Critics’ Most Anticipated Summer Reads

The Sexiest Book of the Summer Isn’t a Rom-Com

And it’s not the new Miranda July novel, either. Glynnis MacNicol’s new memoir I’m Mostly Here to Enjoy Myself is everywhere, and that’s a good thing. In the new book, MacNicol recounts a trip to Paris in 2021 after 16 months of solitary pandemic isolation, weeks she spent in “decadent, joyful, unexpected…pursuit of radical enjoyment.” It’s radical because MacNicol was 46, single, and childfree at the time (she is now 50, single, and childfree), living in gleeful defiance of society’s messages about middle-aged women’s desires and desirability. As she tells Vogue:

“I have found most of what we’re told about getting older to be a lie,” she says. “As you age, you are told you become less attractive or won’t enjoy sex, or so many women say, ‘Are you invisible yet?’ And I’m like, really? I feel like I’m a 14-year-old boy.”

Or as she put it in the opening line of a killer Times op-ed: “I was once told that the challenge of making successful feminist porn is that the thing women desire most is freedom.” I look forward to seeing her appear on many best-of lists come December.