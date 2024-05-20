Inside Reese Witherspoon’s Literary Empire

This profile in The New York Times by Elisabeth Egan is the most detailed look yet at how Witherspoon and her book club think, operate, and influence. There’s real intention in how Witherspoon picks (even to the point of choosing lighter reads in May and December when women, who comprise the bulk of her audience, are especially busy). And while surely it is a positive for any book to get picked for the book club, the examples here seem cherry-picked; the first three selections did quite well, but they were also the first three; a five-year-old novel saw a “10,000 percent” increase in sales; one author became the first in her family to own a home. But not every (many, most?) pick sees a huge lift as far as I can tell. All in all, Witherspoon and her book-picking staff come off as well-intentioned and entrepreneurial. Which in the world of books is much-needed.