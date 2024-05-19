The Biggest Bookish News Stories of the Week
Did you know we have a free daily newsletter that delivers publishing news straight to your inbox? Sign up for Today in Books to stay up-to-date on the world of books and reading.
Settle into your Sunday and catch up on what you missed.
The Most Clicked-On Stories from Today in Books
😎 20 Books You Need to Read This Summer
🤵 The Strange, Online Lives of “Book Husbands”
😱 8 of the Most Polarizing Horror Novels
📍 Library of Congress Centers for the Book Selected “Reading Roadmap” Highlighting One Book from Every U.S. State & Territory
🍭 Irresponsible Netflix Execs Summon “Willy Wonka Reality Show” Into Existence
The Book Riot Highlight Reel
🇺🇸 Three retro American Girls are back!
🚫 What do book challenge forms look like?
✅ The Most Anticipated Mysteries & Thrillers of Summer 2024, According to Goodreads or maybe you’d prefer The Most Anticipated Sci-Fi, Fantasy, and Horror
🖊️ Nobel Prize-Winning Author Alice Munro Has Died at 92
🏳️🌈 Enid Public Library Board Bans Pride Displays for Third Year Running
🧝♀️ New trailer for Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2