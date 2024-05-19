News

The Biggest Bookish News Stories of the Week

Rebecca Joines Schinsky

Chief of Staff

Rebecca Joines Schinsky is the executive director of product and ecommerce at Riot New Media Group. She co-hosts All the Books! and the Book Riot Podcast. Follow her on Twitter: @rebeccaschinsky.

Settle into your Sunday and catch up on what you missed.

The Most Clicked-On Stories from Today in Books

😎 20 Books You Need to Read This Summer

🤵 The Strange, Online Lives of “Book Husbands”

😱 8 of the Most Polarizing Horror Novels

📍 Library of Congress Centers for the Book Selected “Reading Roadmap” Highlighting One Book from Every U.S. State & Territory

🍭 Irresponsible Netflix Execs Summon “Willy Wonka Reality Show” Into Existence

🛋️ The Biggest, Comfiest Reading Chairs to Cozy Up In

The Book Riot Highlight Reel

🇺🇸 Three retro American Girls are back!

🚫 What do book challenge forms look like?

✅ The Most Anticipated Mysteries & Thrillers of Summer 2024, According to Goodreads or maybe you’d prefer The Most Anticipated Sci-Fi, Fantasy, and Horror

🖊️ Nobel Prize-Winning Author Alice Munro Has Died at 92

🏳️‍🌈 Enid Public Library Board Bans Pride Displays for Third Year Running

🧝‍♀️ New trailer for Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2