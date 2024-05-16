The First Full-Length Trailer for WICKED Defies Gravity

Welcome to Today in Books, where we report on literary headlines at the intersection of politics, culture, media, and more.

Off to See the Wizard

The first full-length trailer for Jon M. Chu’s adaptation of Wicked has landed, and friends, my hopes are high.

If it’s been a while since your last skip down the yellow brick road, a refresher: Gregory Maguire’s novel is a kind of prequel to The Wonderful Wizard of Oz that imagines the origin story of Elphaba, who grows up to be the Wicked Witch of the West. Cynthia Erivo stars as Elphaba, joined by Ariana Grande as Glinda (the “good” witch, you’ll understand the scare quotes when you watch the trailer) and Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, the headmistress of the school where Elphaba and Glinda meet and become frenemies.

Wicked hits theaters November 28 (Thanksgiving in the US) and looks like it could be the rare hit holiday-season family movie that is actually good. Chalamet could never.