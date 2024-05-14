“Book Husbands” Are Not the Problem

Liking Books is Not a Personality, Part 2389452

I’ve read this piece about the TikTok trend of “book husbands”—which can refer to both a book you love so much that you want to marry it and a man whose spouse is super into books—several times, and you’ll have to forgive me if I can’t get my knickers in a twist over yet another social media trend that purports to celebrate women’s interests and desires while simultaneously infantilizing them and reducing them to heteronormative stereotypes. It’s a neat trick of patriarchy that pre-dates the existence of the clock app by thousands of years, and the “book husband” is just the latest variation. The writer isn’t wrong that these videos “shrink a love of books to the performance of reading,” but I have bad news for him about <waves hands at the rest of the internet>.

All social behavior is a performance of some kind, so if there’s a problem here, it’s not that women perform aspects of their identities on social media. The problem is that social platforms require users to shape their performances to narrowly defined, often reductive and retrogressive criteria in order to gain any traction or connection at all. That the jokes are bad and “the underlying observations…mired in insecurity and exasperation” is a feature, not a bug, and we have the algorithms to thank. We’ll know we’re making progress when we are having that conversation instead of worrying about what young women’s latest form of expression ~means.