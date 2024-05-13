Netflix Executives Pitch Wonka-Inspired Reality Show

Ken Follett Sets New Pillars at Hachette

Ken Follett, whose 37 (!) novels have sold more than 192 million (!) copies is leaving Penguin, his publishing home of 45 (!) years. Follett has signed a one-book deal with Grand Central Publishing for an untitled novel to be released in 2025. The move represents a major shake-up for the author, who notes, “This is the beginning of an exciting new phase for me: new publisher, new editors, new sales force.”

So, what’s the new book about? Don’t worry about it. Grand Central president and publisher Ben Sevier assures us it “has all the scope and ambition to make it one of the most enduring works of fiction of our time.” Must have been a hell of an offer.