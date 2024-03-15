What Did You Miss This Week in Books?

It’s been a newsy week in the world of books and reading, and I’ve got a smorgasbord of stories that didn’t make the cut for the full Today in Books treatment. Let’s catch up!

💸 Publishing models that rely on gig workers are bad for everyone.

🪐 The Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers Association has announced the finalists for the 59th Nebula Awards

❤️‍🔥 Get your happily-ever-after with 10 of the best completed historical romance series.

🏳️‍⚧️ Here’s a timeline of JK Rowling’s transphobia.

🍭 That bonkers Wonka event in Glasgow is being turned into a musical satire.

