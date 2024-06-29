Riot Headline 10 Exciting Books to Read this Summer
The News Book Riot Covered This Week

Rebecca Joines Schinsky

We cover a lot of news each week that doesn’t make it into the standard editions of Today in Books. Here’s your catch-up.

🏆 The Most Popular New Books on Goodreads in 2024 (So Far)

💸 The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists

🚫 Iowa Senator Tells Schools to Use App Backed by Moms For Liberty to Remove Books from Libraries

🖊️ Hillary Rodham Clinton is Publishing a New Memoir in September

💯 The Best Historical Fiction of 2024 So Far

🏅Arundhati Roy Awarded PEN Pinter Prize Weeks After Prosecution Threat

📚 The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week

