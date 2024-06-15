Riot Headline 10 Exciting Books to Read this Summer
Today in Books

The Week in Review: June 15, 2024

Rebecca Joines Schinsky

Chief of Staff

Book Riot covers a ton of news every week in addition to what we round up here at Today in Books. Here’s a sampler from the week that was.

💸 The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists

🚫 Three Parents Sue Florida Over Book Bans, and These Are the States That Have Banned Book Bans

🏆 The Most Popular Books of the Year So Far, According to Goodreads

🏳️‍🌈 The 2024 Lambda Literary Award Winners

🧝‍♀️ First Look at the New Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim Anime

🎧 Audible’s Top Audiobooks of 2024 So Far

🍿 60% of Netflix’s Most Popular Shows Are Based on Books and Comics

📚 The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week

