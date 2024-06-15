The Week in Review: June 15, 2024
Book Riot covers a ton of news every week in addition to what we round up here at Today in Books. Here’s a sampler from the week that was.
💸 The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
🚫 Three Parents Sue Florida Over Book Bans, and These Are the States That Have Banned Book Bans
🏆 The Most Popular Books of the Year So Far, According to Goodreads
🏳️🌈 The 2024 Lambda Literary Award Winners
🧝♀️ First Look at the New Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim Anime
🎧 Audible’s Top Audiobooks of 2024 So Far
🍿 60% of Netflix’s Most Popular Shows Are Based on Books and Comics
