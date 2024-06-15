The Week in Review: June 15, 2024

Rebecca Joines Schinsky is the executive director of product and ecommerce at Riot New Media Group. She co-hosts All the Books! and the Book Riot Podcast. Follow her on Twitter: @rebeccaschinsky .

Book Riot covers a ton of news every week in addition to what we round up here at Today in Books. Here’s a sampler from the week that was.

💸 The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists