The Week in Review: June 1, 2024
Here’s a look at Book Riot’s news coverage from the week that was.
💸 These are the bestselling books of the week according to all the lists.
🍿 The most popular shows and movies on Netflix are adapted from books.
🚫 Editorial cartoons are a powerful medium, and these about book banning are quite chilling.
💖 Reese’s YA Book Club is back for summer.
🏳️🌈 Kick off Pride Month with the best recent LGBTQ+ books.
🏆 Can you guess the most read books on Goodreads this week?
Leave a comment
Become an All Access subscriber to add comments.