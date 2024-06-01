The Week in Review: June 1, 2024

Here’s a look at Book Riot’s news coverage from the week that was.

💸 These are the bestselling books of the week according to all the lists.

🍿 The most popular shows and movies on Netflix are adapted from books.

🚫 Editorial cartoons are a powerful medium, and these about book banning are quite chilling.

💖 Reese’s YA Book Club is back for summer.

🏳️‍🌈 Kick off Pride Month with the best recent LGBTQ+ books.

🏆 Can you guess the most read books on Goodreads this week?

🎧 What is a Dad Book?