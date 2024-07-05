Neil Gaiman Accused of Sexual Assault

Rebecca Joines Schinsky is the executive director of product and ecommerce at Riot New Media Group. She co-hosts All the Books! and the Book Riot Podcast. Follow her on Twitter: @rebeccaschinsky .

Two women, referred to as Scarlett and K, who were 20 and 23 at the time of the alleged events, have accused Neil Gaiman of sexually assaulting them . The allegations were revealed during an exclusive four-part podcast from British outlet Tortoise Media.

K, a fan of Gaiman’s work, met the author at a book event she attended when she was 18 and he was in his mid-40s (he is now 63). They began a relationship a few years later, during which she alleges that he engaged in acts that were non-consensual. Scarlett was 23 when she was hired as a nanny to Gaiman’s child and alleges that he first assaulted her within hours of their meeting in February 2022. Per Tortoise‘s reporting, Gaiman “strongly denies any allegations of non-consensual sex with the women,” attributing K’s accusations to “her regret over their relationship” and Scarlett’s to “a condition associated with false memories at the time of their relationship.” Tortoise notes that the latter “is not supported by [Scarlett’s] medical records and medical history.”

Daunts Says Tattered Cover Will Write Its Own Next Chapter

Following Barnes & Noble’s planned acquisition of Denver indie bookstore chain Tattered Cover, CEO James Daunt met with booksellers to discuss the stores’—and their—futures. Daunt, who has overseen corporate acquisition of several indies in his role as managing director of British bookstore chain Waterstones, assured employees that “Tattered Cover is going to figure out how it becomes Tattered Cover again,” with Barnes & Noble there to provide “all of the structure…that is necessary for the teams to run a good bookstore.” Daunt also expressed hope that the “vast majority” of Tattered Cover employees will want to stick around.

Man Charged With Rushdie Stabbing Rejects Plea Deal

The man charged with attacking author Salman Rushdie in 2022—an experience the author reflects on in his powerful new memoir Knife— has rejected a plea deal. Rushdie, who was 75 at the time of the attack, sustained life-threatening injuries and was blinded in one eye.

What Happened During Pride Month?

If you experienced or know about a targeted attack on a Pride-themed display, event, or activity related to schools, libraries, or bookstores, we want to hear from you.